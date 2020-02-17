The alleged DJ Drama high school girl says she prepared her to be assaulted by her girlfriend (Exclusive details)

%MINIFYHTMLd66ea69c407c3af101fbe3cce8722cd011% %MINIFYHTMLd66ea69c407c3af101fbe3cce8722cd012%

TSR exclusive details: DJ Drama lives up to its name, Chile. A woman named Chantal who claims she was watching DJ Drama alleges that he prepared her to be attacked by his girlfriend and then recorded the entire fight.

Chantal tells us exclusively that he had been watching Drama for the past month and states that he told him that he was no longer with his girlfriend Debakii. She said she was with him as recently as Valentine's Day, but things went away Sunday when she said Facetimed Drama and her girl responded.

Chantal says that Debakii confronted her and Drama denied his girlfriend that he had been with Chantal. After the whole debacle, Chantal claims that Drama asked her to go so he could apologize to her in person, to which she agreed.

"Everything was out of place for him," Chantal said. He said that when he stopped at his home in Atlanta today, Debakii allegedly ran away and immediately attacked her. To make matters worse, Chantal claims that Drama took her girl's phone and recorded the assault.

Chantal says he suffered a black eye, among other injuries, but it was not immediately clear if he was going to press charges against the couple. He added that the situation hurt her because she really liked Drama and feels that he played both.

Go ahead to see the receipts.

Now, if you remember, Debakii was the same woman who claimed that DJ Drama had assaulted her during a trip in Turks and Caicos last year. It seems that the two have fixed things, but now given this fight, it is not immediately clear what the status of their relationship is.

A request for comments from DJ Drama was not immediately answered. We will keep you informed about any updates.