The actress of & # 39; Two and a Half Men & # 39 ;, Conchata Ferrell, recovering from a kidney infection

According to reports, the actress best known for her portrayal of Berta in the successful sitcom spent weeks in the intensive care unit at a hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, in December 2019.

"Two and a half Men"Actress Conchata Ferrell He is recovering after a recent hospital emergency.

He spent much of January recovering at his home in Charleston, where he also underwent physiotherapy.