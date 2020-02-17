Texas Vice President Motor Speedway addresses Ryan Newman's serious accident on the last lap of Daytona 500 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A wild finish for the 62nd race on Monday of Daytona 500 presented a terrifying accident involving pilot Ryan Newman near the finish line.

When Denny Hamlin celebrated his victory in the inaugural race of the NASCAR season, Newman was quickly transferred to a hospital after a very serious accident.

In the final leg of the race, Newman led the pack until Ryan Blaney hit him from behind. The contact sent Newman crashing into the wall before another driver collided with the driver's side of Newman's vehicle, sending Newman's No. 6 into the air before it stopped at the side of the track.

The vice president and general manager of Texas Motor Speedway, Eddie Gossage, said: "That's awesome. It's really a scary, creepy moment and you wait and pray for Ryan to be well."

Gossage knows Newman for his competition in Fort Worth over the years.

"He is a former winner here at the Texas Motor Speedway and one of the toughest men I've ever met in my life."

Gossage points at 200 miles per hour, NASCAR is an inherently dangerous sport.

Gossage said NASCAR has done a lot over the years to make the sport safer, including changes in cars and tracks.

"You are constantly remaking things trying to make the sport as safe as possible." It will not always be safe when it comes to these types of speeds, but you keep learning every day and try to improve things. "