Tesla: Tesla ordered to stop work at its German Gigafactory – Latest news

The electric vehicle manufacturer (EV), Tesla, was ordered to stop its work in deforestation near Berlin to build its first European installation of cars and batteries Gigafactory, in what is hailed as a victory for environmental activists .

Tesla's Berlin area Gigafactory has been having problems even before the EV manufacturer laid the groundwork.

The upper administrative court in Berlin-Brandenburg ordered Tesla to halt forest logging for the factory while awaiting the decision of a complaint from the Green League of Brandenburg environmental activists group, Engadget reported Sunday citing Autoblog.

The ruling was issued by the superior administrative court of the states of Berlin and Brandenburg, after the state environmental office took a step forward to clear 92 hectares (227 acres) of forest for the Tesla plant.

The dispute highlights the risks to the US automaker. UU., Who has not been granted official permission to build the factory.

However, Tesla received permission from the German Ministry of Environment to begin preparations for the site "at your own risk," according to a BBC report.

