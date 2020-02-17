Telecom: Telecom AGR crisis: RBI closely follows the evolution – Latest news

With a huge Rs 1.47 lakh crore of AGR quotas (adjusted gross revenues) that take telecommunications companies to the brink, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Shaktikanta Das said Monday that the central bank is "monitoring very closely "the consequences of the crisis on the lenders. by default, where appropriate, by telecommunications players.

In an interview with PTI, Das said that so far no red flags have been raised, but the central bank continues to closely monitor the situation.

Last week, the Supreme Court rejected a statement from mobile phone operators such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd for the extension of the payment schedule and asked them to deposit an estimated Rs 1.47 lakh crore in previous installments per spectrum and licenses before from March 17.

Some telecommunications companies are already struggling with growing losses and debts, and the additional responsibility has raised concerns about the default of existing loans.

Das said he cannot comment on the Supreme Court ruling.

"Regarding the impact on the banking sector, we are monitoring it very closely. It all depends on how the companies in question can make the payments and when they can do it. We are monitoring it," he said. .

Of the estimated fees that include interest and fines for late payments, Airtel and Vodafone Idea owe around 60 percent.

While Airtel on Monday paid Rs 10,000 million from Rs 35,586 million that the telecommunications department (DoT) believes the company owes to the government, Vodafone's plea to be allowed to pay Rs 2.5 billion immediately and another 1,000 million rupees before Friday to Claro that a portion of the estimated DoT quotas of Rs 53,000 crore was rejected by the cusp court on Monday.

Airtel has said it will settle the remaining fees before the next hearing date on March 17, but Vodafone Idea has so far not set a clear deadline for making payments.

Das said that so far no red flags have been raised for breach of any telecommunications company with the central bank. "We are monitoring the situation. We are monitoring it very closely."

The telecommunications sector, he said, has been one of the pillars of India's economic growth over the past two decades.

It created demand and jobs as well as other pillars of the massive infrastructure boost given by the construction of the golden quadrilateral project and the information technology or IT sector.

"In the telecommunications sector, there was a great expansion. India was able to capitalize on that," he said.

The rise of telecommunications not only reduced the cost of making phone calls and Internet usage charges, but also created a massive job.

In recent times, few companies in the telecommunications sector have doubled under increasing debt accumulation and intense competition, leading to job losses. Even in the current crisis, fears are expressed about the continuation of at least one company.

The president of Vodafone Idea, Kumar Mangalam Birla, declared in December that the company could have to close if there is no relief in legal fees. "If we're not getting anything, then I think it's the end of the Vodafone Idea story," he said. "It makes no sense to put good money after bad … We will close the store."

