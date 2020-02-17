Teen Girl drives the stolen golf cart of the second story of the San Jose construction building – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – Two 14-year-old girls illegally entered a building under construction in San José and one of them took a stolen golf cart from the second floor, police said on Sunday.

The girl driving the golf cart was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-fatal injuries. The other girl remained on the scene, Sergeant SJPD. Enrique Garcia said.

Both girls face charges of intrusion and vandalism for entering the construction space east of Santa Clara Street, where they allegedly stole the golf cart.

No other details available immediately.