Teams responding to the Englewood House fire near 66th and Laflin

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – A fire broke out in a house in Englewood early Monday morning.

Fire crews are responding to the scene near 66th and Laflin.

There is significant damage to the front, the second floor and the roof of the house.

This is a developing story.