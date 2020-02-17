Team LeBron wins the NBA All-Star Game in renewed format – Up News Info

Home Local News Team LeBron wins the NBA All-Star Game in renewed format – Up...

CHICAGO – The players were taking charges, the bodies hit the floor, calls were shouted and not called at both ends. The fourth quarter of the NBA All-Star Game was as intense as the last moments of a playoff game, the biggest stars in the league hid absolutely nothing.

And in the end, Anthony Davis was a hero of the city by making a free kick.

Kobe Bryant, always the competitor, would simply have loved the way it was tonight.

"That was a lot of fun," said LeBron James, exhausted and drenched in sweat at the end.

Davis made a free kick that ended the game to give Team LeBron a 157-155 victory over Team Giannis in the renewed NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, the revised format to put items for charity and make sure Somebody is going to hit a shot to finish the game.

That someone was Davis, the Chicago native who missed the first free throw and made the second to finish the NBA mid-season showcase that became the closest All-Star Game since the Eastern Conference led the Western Conference 141-139 in 2010.

Kawhi Leonard, the Most Valuable Player of the game, scored 30 points for Team LeBron, while James, the captain of his team, and Chris Paul scored 23 each, and Davis finished with 20. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who captained his team He led his team with 25 points, Kemba Walker had 23 for Team Giannis, Joel Embiid scored 22 and Rudy Gobert added 21.

The ending was frantic, and something else. James tried a tray that would have put his team a point away: Antetokounmpo blocked it, initially called an archer but ruled a clean block after the review. The LeBron team controlled the resulting jump ball and James tried a 40 foot footer to finish it, but failed.

Harden had the opportunity to win it, and his triplet entered, but Kyle Lowry rejected it and took over the NBA scoring leader. James got a dump to be 156-153, and Embiid made two free throws to reduce Team LeBron's lead to one.

But Davis got a foul on the next trip, got the free kick to win it, and that was it.

"I told my team that I was going to lose the first one to push myself a little more here at home," Davis said.

James's team wore blue shirts, all with number 2 for Gianna Bryant. The Antetokounmpo team wore red, each player wore number 24 on the back of Kobe Bryant. And on his right shoulders was a black circular patch with nine stars, one for each victim of the helicopter accident that took the life of Bryant, his daughter and his seven friends on January 26.

"His presence was felt," James said.

And with the new rules, they did it in the room: Antetokounmpo came out to block a shot from James, Lowry took over his former Toronto teammate in Leonard, elbows were raised in collisions by bouncing positioning, Chris Paul He was shouting with encouragement to the LeBron teammates in a timeout, all of which adds to an intensity almost never seen in the All-Star Games.

It was the first All-Star Game with a new format: the teams played a mini-game in each of the first three quarters, the scores started at 0-0 in each of those periods and the winning team in each won $ 100,000 for his charity of children in the Chicago area.

The LeBron team played for Chicago Scholars. The Giannis team played for After School Matters. The James team won the first quarter 53-41, the Antetokoumpo team won the second quarter 51-30.

The third quarter had a drama of large amounts of money. Nikola Jokic hit a triple with 22.2 seconds to give Team LeBron a 40-39 lead, which led Team Giannis coach Nick Nurse of the NBA champion Toronto Raptors to gain time with the fourth win and $ 100,000 on the line.

But the Giannis team quickly turned the ball around, and Russell Westbrook made one of two free throws to take the LeBron team to two. Trae Young then found Rudy Gobert for a dump for Team Giannis with 2.2 seconds remaining, knotting the quarterfinal at 41-41. Westbrook missed a runner at the doorbell, and that $ 100,000 moved into the room, putting $ 300,000 at stake in the final period.

