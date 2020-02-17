Taylor Swift's father confronts a thief in the Florida Penthouse

The father of the singer of & # 39; Look what you made me do & # 39 ;, Scott Swift, and the thief Terrence Hoover were involved in a fight after the first one caught the intruder inside his condominium in Vinoy Place.

Taylor SwiftScott's father, Swift, fought bravely against a thief in his Florida attic. The father of the pop superstar turned into a country owns a condominium, which he reportedly bought for $ 4 million, at the Vinoy Place towers in St. Petersburg and caught an intruder in his home on January 17.

According to St. Petersburg police, the thief, Terrence Hoover of St. Augustine, passed the "fully enclosed and guarded entrance" and then ran through the parking lot to the emergency stairwell. He climbed 13 floors and left the stairs to the attic just before 10 p.m.

Shortly after, Scott returned home through the elevator and saw Terrence running out of his residence. Scott faced the man and the two were involved in a fight before Terrence managed to escape. Interestingly, Terrence called the police "to report his encounter with a man who lives in the Vinoy."

Later, Scott chose Terrence from a list of photos, but the police couldn't find him until last week. He was arrested on February 12 for robbery and was still in jail until Monday, February 17, on bail of $ 50,000.

It is not clear if Terrence pointed to the residence or tripped over it, and if he took anything from Scott's house. Hours before the robbery, Terrence had a meeting with the police when he was summoned at 1:31 a.m. for making an illegal U-turn on railroad tracks.

Terrence's mother, Donna DeNapoli, says her son was "looking for churches by the water where his wife could stay" and was lost while looking for his separated wife. His wife left him and his three children six months ago. Donna tells the Tampa Bay Times: "I was lost and should be accused of invasion."

There are no reports of injuries during Scott's encounter with Terrence. Taylor was not with his father at that time as the "I!" Hitmaker lives elsewhere.