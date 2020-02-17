Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain go out for a movie date

%MINIFYHTML2f3ceb7ce3d42c888a42323a294c05cd11% %MINIFYHTML2f3ceb7ce3d42c888a42323a294c05cd12%



Last night, we took pictures of Tara and Aadar when they went out for a movie date with each other. Casually dressed, the couple still looked elegant and classy as they entered the movie theater amid intermittent cameras. Look at the photos.

Rookie Tara Sutaria and Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, Aadar Jain, stoked rumors about being together when they started to indulge in some social media PDAs. Also seeing them together in public became commonplace for paparazzi, their fans and followers. The duo even attended Diwali parties last year, which attracted attention. His recent dance video of Aadar's wedding, Armaan Jain, made it quite clear that there is more than friendship between the two handsome men.