T-Pain throws the last chess move on an enemy that created a website "F ** k T-Pain,quot;

Roommates, none of us are immune to social media trolls and, unfortunately, celebrities have to deal with that more than anyone else. T-Pain recently laughed for the last time when dealing with a troll that created a complete website about how much they hate it.

There are some ways to deal with social media trolls. You can come and go with them, ignore them or take the T-Pain route and beat them at their own game.

When he was alerted that someone created a "F ** k T-Pain,quot; website, he did what the bosses do and decided to buy the website on his own and sell his personal T-Pain merchandise.

He posted the following message on Twitter explaining what happened:

"K, so here is what happened. My friend sent me the link http: //f**ktpain.com and instead of trying to remove it and hurt the person who spent time creating the site. I just let them I bought and now I get all the winnings. Understood? So buy it! I'd appreciate it. "

T-Pain initially bought the website in November 2019 and wrote this at that time:

"F ** k T-Pain, I guess hahaha …… … I bought everything, so feel free to uhhh …… you know … definitely buy something,quot;

Well, this shows that sometimes the best revenge is definitely your role and play chess when others play checkers. Good job, T-Pain!

