Suspect armed killed after exchanging gunfire with police in Long Beach – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A wanted man was killed in a shooting with officers in Long Beach on Sunday night.

The suspect was shot dead at 10:10 p.m. in the East Rhea Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue area after pulling out a gun and opening fire, Long Beach police report.

Officers were working as part of a violent crime task force when they met the suspect riding a bicycle in the 900 block of East 19th Street, police said.

He tried to run and there was a chase, police said. When the officers tried to subdue him with a Taser gun, he aimed them with a gun and fired at least one shot, police said.

The officers then responded to the fire, injuring it. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died. The man was not immediately identified.

The suspect's gun was recovered at the scene. The police did not confirm the charges for which the man was initially sought. It is not clear how many officers opened fire on him.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office will independently investigate the case, which is a standard policy with any shooting related to an officer.