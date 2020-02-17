Superintendent William Hite says the lack of financial resources is mainly due to the asbestos crisis in Philadelphia schools – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – Relief comes to parents and students attending Ben Franklin High School and the Academy of Scientific Leadership in Spring Garden. The shared school building reopens on Tuesday after being closed since October due to asbestos.

For several months, the Philadelphia School District has struggled with what has become a crisis involving asbestos in a handful of city schools.

%MINIFYHTML0c0330600c93201ad00b1a786c8e7e7111% %MINIFYHTML0c0330600c93201ad00b1a786c8e7e7112%

Superintendent William Hite spoke exclusively with CBS3 on Sunday night.

The first question: from an administrative perspective, what went wrong?

“We have many old-school buildings here in the city of Philadelphia. In fact, any school that was built before 1978 is likely to contain asbestos, containing materials and lead paint, and that's 80% of our schools, ”said Hite. "When you think about that and then you add to those years, or decades, I should say, of not doing deferred maintenance and not having the resources or income to address capital problems, then you have these things that start to happen."

It is an amazing statistic. Four out of every five schools in the city are now dealing with asbestos.

Why did the crisis seemingly explode this school year?

Hite says that decades of deferred maintenance for one and there has been little or no money to address the costly problem.

"As we begin to focus on those things and inspect buildings now more regularly, inspections are working," said Hite. “We are finding these problems. And when we encounter these problems, we are repairing them as quickly as possible or, if we cannot repair them quickly, we are containing the areas. And if we can't contain and / or repair, in some cases we have to move the children out of the facility to another facility while the work is being done. "

The district's response has been updated to an urgent state.

Inspections are completed in all schools. There are 10 school buildings with imminent risks and all but one are currently being addressed. In that case, the affected area has been sealed.

"It is a priority and that is one of the reasons why you see children being placed." We are trying to relocate young people and staff members so that we can address these things as quickly as possible and return to normal. The reason we started the inspections was to find these problems. I know it is a perfect storm. We have applications for people to report, we have a direct line. As soon as we know about these things or hear about them, we will try to get people to that place in 24 hours. ”

The Philadelphia teachers union has sometimes disagreed with the school district about its handling of asbestos.

Members and some state legislators met Thursday, asking Governor Tom Wolf to declare a state of emergency to free more money to address the issues.