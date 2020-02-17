Super League referee Ben Thaler suspended for RFL | Rugby League News

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
7
<pre><pre>Super League referee Ben Thaler suspended for RFL | Rugby League News

Thaler has not taken over a game since February 2

Last update: 02/17/20 10:20 am

Ben Thaler is currently subject to an internal investigation

%MINIFYHTML5b49c795be08ebd20e36032324da6a6411%%MINIFYHTML5b49c795be08ebd20e36032324da6a6412%

Super League leader Ben Thaler has been suspended by the Rugby Football League pending the outcome of an investigation.

The 38-year-old is in his twentieth season as a professional referee and has appeared regularly in the Challenge Cup finals and in the Grand Finals.

He has not refereed a game since the first round of the 2020 season when he was in charge of the defeat of Leeds 30-4 against Hull on Sunday, February 2.

A statement from the governing body said: "Ben Thaler will not be considered for appointments pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

"The RFL will not comment further until the investigation is complete."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here