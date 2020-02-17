Super League referee Ben Thaler suspended for RFL | Rugby League News

Thaler has not taken over a game since February 2





Ben Thaler is currently subject to an internal investigation

%MINIFYHTML5b49c795be08ebd20e36032324da6a6411% %MINIFYHTML5b49c795be08ebd20e36032324da6a6412%

Super League leader Ben Thaler has been suspended by the Rugby Football League pending the outcome of an investigation.

The 38-year-old is in his twentieth season as a professional referee and has appeared regularly in the Challenge Cup finals and in the Grand Finals.

He has not refereed a game since the first round of the 2020 season when he was in charge of the defeat of Leeds 30-4 against Hull on Sunday, February 2.

A statement from the governing body said: "Ben Thaler will not be considered for appointments pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

"The RFL will not comment further until the investigation is complete."