Summer Walker dragged on the Internet for its comments on & # 39; HIV & # 39;

The singer of & # 39; Playing Games & # 39; She is freaking out on the Internet for getting involved in HIV stigma after her Instagram attack after her laptop was stolen during a flight.

Summer walker He was criticized for his comments on HIV. She ranted on Instagram after her laptop was stolen, "Whoever ever stole my laptop that flight last night can suck an uninfected HIV-infected asshole."

Many were less impressed by their comments. They called her for getting involved in HIV stigma. One wrote: "I am so upset … I am sure that many of your fans are living with HIV. Just think about the message you send them. This encourages stigmata as believing that people with HIV are dirty. 39; and the worst that exists. "

Some people returned the applause making fun of their live shows that often received negative reviews. "I've been living with HIV since Summer Walker was 11 years old and longer than his career will last. My immune system is stronger than his live performances," one joked.

Another ridiculed the singer for her social anxiety, which many claimed to be false, "Summer Walker here wishing HIV to people, in 2020! … Meanwhile, she passes out in a 3-person room."

Summer has not responded to criticism. Instead, she posted a video of her laugh when she received a new laptop from her boyfriend London on the track. "I am literally sitting on the bed pouting thinking of driving to the lost and found air port and here I come to @londonondatrack," he wrote. "It hasn't even been an hour since I got angry [laughs], thank you lover."

"I feel stupid for being angry now hahaha."