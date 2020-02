The former president of Sudan, Omar al-Bashir, is being tried for war crimes in the Darfur region.

More than 17 years of war have left hundreds of thousands of people dead and more than two million displaced.

The transitional government is now pressing for peace with rebel groups and that is important for families still struggling to survive.

Hiba Morgan of Al Jazeera reports from North Darfur.