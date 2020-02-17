Stevenage referred to the independent disciplinary commission on postponement | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLd75e51f1a084a4b8e902802a38fda5c811% %MINIFYHTMLd75e51f1a084a4b8e902802a38fda5c812%





Stevenage has been referred to an independent disciplinary commission following the postponement of his scheduled League Two match against Oldham on November 16, the EFL announced.

The match was reorganized under international postponement policy after Stevenage summoned three players to represent their respective international teams.

Noor Husin of Afghanistan, defender of Antigua and Barbuda Luther James-Wildin and Terence Vancooten of Guyana were the players in question.

But an EFL statement on Monday said: "The club had requested a postponement under the & # 39; EFL deferment policy & # 39; which allows clubs to submit a request in case three or more eligible players are called for

Represent their respective national teams.

"However, after the consultations made by the EFL, it is alleged that, at the time of the request for postponement, only two players were eligible to be counted in the total and not three as required by the policy.

"The game was subsequently played on January 14, 2020. As this matter is now subject to procedures, the EFL will not comment further at this time."

Stevenage President Phil Wallace revealed his surprise at the news and said on the club's official website: "We are really surprised by the decision of the EFL to refer your case to an Independent Disciplinary Committee."

"Our staff acted in good faith at all times and applied all the relevant rules available to us, making a legitimate postponement request that the EFL accepted and the FA subsequently reinforced by not allowing the player to play in our FA Cup replay." .

"We have an impeccable 10-year history of administration in the EFL and will use all the resources at our disposal to support the decisions and actions of our staff in order to protect the club's reputation and avoid imposing financial penalties."