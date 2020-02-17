Steelers coach Mike Tomlin calls ESPN for handling the Myles Garrett interview

%MINIFYHTML4d91b50a7b99d8eba12d1496bffc6cd211% %MINIFYHTML4d91b50a7b99d8eba12d1496bffc6cd212%

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has once again defended quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Tomlin appeared on ESPN's "First Take,quot; on Monday, not only to reaffirm his support for Rudolph, who, according to Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, used a racial insult against him on the teams on November 14, but also to criticize the network on the way he handled Garrett's interview.

ESPN's "Outside the Lines,quot; on Thursday launched a condensed interview with Garrett in which he again claimed that Rudolph called him "a stupid word N,quot; just before the fight between the two teams. The complete piece was broadcast on Saturday.

Tomlin said he was "hacked,quot; by the way ESPN handled the piece, saying it was unfair to Rudolph and did not reflect that he, the Steelers and Browns organizations and the NFL found no evidence that he called Garrett the word N.

"But when these accusations returned last weekend, I thought it was appropriate for Mason to be properly defended. It was a thorough investigation conducted by us and the National Football League. I don't think that was represented during that piece. These accusations are serious. , not only in terms of Mason Rudoplh's character, but his professional activities. No one in that field, as a member of the Cleveland Browns or the Pittsburgh Steelers, corroborated what Myles Garrett said. That was founded by us and the National Football League And at no time during that piece of this weekend, that was said. Personally, I was on the field immediately after that altercation and later after the game. I have many personal relationships within that organization there in Cleveland. At no time did someone inside that organization show up and say, "Mike, introduce yourself, we have a situation here," or something of that nature that you would expect to come with such accusations. So I fully support Mason Rudolph, we as an organization fully support Mason Rudolph. And to be honest with you, we cut off what we saw this weekend. Not specifically from Myles Garrett, he has been in the lane he is in, but what ESPN and that panel showed. The way the situation presented itself, I don't think it was fair to Mason Rudolph, and that's why I'm here today. "

The full interview can be seen below:

Both Rudolph and the NFL published statements in response to the "OTL,quot; piece. Rudolph called him "1000% false," while the NFL again stated that he found no evidence that Rudolph used racial insult towards Garrett.

Garrett, suspended indefinitely for his role in the fight, was readmitted by the NFL last week.