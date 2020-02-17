Star game delivers thousands of dollars to Chicago students – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – It was an NBA All-Star weekend to remember in Chicago and the game was also a victory for the children of Chicago schools.

Two Chicago youth organizations were carefully selected by team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antekounmpo.

Not only were students given excellent seats in the game, but players competed on their behalf, trying to win up to $ 500,000 to allocate to their future.

$ 500K! The amount destined for the future of Chicago students thanks to the #NBAllStarGame. 2 youth organizations were chosen not only to attend the game, but also to see players compete for their charities in a new format for the event.@cbschicago: https://t.co/3nyEyepobM pic.twitter.com/fV4AqmLmxV – Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) February 17, 2020

Chicago Scholars students, a program that helps low-income students to go to and from college, could hardly contain their enthusiasm.

When the LeBron team won, they did too.

Last night's victory secured $ 400,000 for his organization.

Anthony Davis of Chicago hit the game winning free throws.

After school matters

Although his team did not win, the After School Matters students still left with $ 100,000 for their organization.

This year, the All-Star game tested a new format.

Instead of the four-quarter formula, the game was broken down with $ 100,000 on the line for charities every quarter.

And an additional $ 100,000 was awarded to the first team to add 24 points in the final minutes, a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

The league expects the new format to affect thousands of students over time.