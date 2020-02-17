Stacey Dooley meets a 24-year-old anorexia victim who had not eaten for 2 weeks and attempted suicide

An anorexia victim who tried to throw herself off a highway bridge after not eating for two weeks has told how her condition took hold when she was sexually assaulted twice at the age of 16.

Laura, 24, appears in the new BBC Three documentary by Stacey Dooley after being admitted to Springfield Hospital in London, one of the oldest psychiatric hospitals in the United Kingdom.

The 32-year-old broadcaster spent three weeks working with staff and patients at the Stacey Dooley: On The Psych Ward facility, and witnessed first-hand the difficulties of dealing with young people struggling with their mental health.

Laura spends 10 days in the hospital suite 136, reserved for patients detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Law.

Stacey Dooley spent three weeks working alongside staff and patients at Springfield Hospital in London, one of the oldest psychiatric hospitals in the United Kingdom, for her latest BBC Three documentary, and witnessed firsthand the difficulties of dealing with with young people struggling with their mental health.

Laura, 24, entered the hospital suite 136 after she tried to jump off a highway bridge, without having eaten for more than two weeks.

She said that two days before her admission she was discharged because "they couldn't deal with her eating disorder."

Speaking to Stacey, Laura admitted that she had not eaten in two weeks and three days and that "I really was not thinking clearly."

& # 39; I couldn't sleep last night and my heart was beating hard, and then I didn't want to be alive anymore, and then I like it, I went to a bridge, and that's when the police told me, it put me in a 136 & # 39 ; & # 39 ;, explained.

& # 39; I feel like I want to die because I hate my body and everything. So I really don't know what to do.

Admitting that social networks play an important role in her life [Laura has more than 18,200 followers on Instagram] made the surprising revelation that her followers increase when she relapses

Laura told how she first came into contact with mental health services at age 11, but stopped eating completely and began to self-harm at 16.

"They kidnapped me at 16, I was running away from home all the time," he recalled.

& # 39; I was sexually assaulted twice on those occasions … That is the first time that I stopped eating completely and self-injured and really could not keep myself safe.

"They ended up sectioning me and telling me that I was going to the hospital."

Laura told Stacey how she first came into contact with mental health services at age 11, but stopped eating completely and began to self-injure at age 16.

Laura said she has not had a healthy relationship with food since she was a child and is plagued with thoughts that her body is "fat and disgusting,quot; and "takes up too much space."

He added that he feels that not living at all would be "better than living with anorexia."

What is anorexia? Anorexia is a serious mental illness in which a person restricts their food intake, which often causes them to have a very low weight. Many also exercise excessively. Some victims may experience periods of binge eating, followed by purges. Victims often have a distorted view of themselves and think they are bigger than they really are. Without treatment, patients may suffer loss of muscle and bone strength, as well as depression, decreased libido and menstruation in women. In severe cases, patients may experience heart problems and organ damage. The behavioral signs of anorexia include people who say they have already eaten or will do so later, as well as counting calories, missing meals, hiding food and eating slowly. In addition to weight loss, patients may experience insomnia, constipation, swelling, feeling cold, hair loss and swelling of the hands, face and feet. The treatment focuses on therapy and self-help groups to promote healthy eating and coping mechanisms. Source: Beat eating disorders

Admitting that social networks play an important role in her life [Laura has more than 18,200 followers on Instagram] made the surprising revelation that her followers increase when she relapses.

"[That] can be difficult because I feel that people only care when you're fighting," he said.

"I feel that [Instagram is] the only place where I can be truly honest and accepted in some way. On the other hand, there is a very useless side of the Instagram community where there is a lot of pro-anorexia and self-harm & # 39; & # 39 ;.

He added that dancing helps him forget his struggles with his body image, as it makes her feel "free."

Laura said she would never judge someone for being obese, claiming that "everyone has a fight they face."

When Stacey asked why she can't apply that level of kindness to herself, Laura replied that "she doesn't deserve it."

Speaking three months after his interview with Stacey, he described that living with anorexia is like being tormented by a "monster,quot; that makes her feel "low and unpleasant."

& # 39; You become really self-critical. It's like torture every day & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said. “ I tend to be really depressed and depressed and I've been going in and out of a relapse all this year.

& # 39; With adult services, things have to get worse long before they decide to help you. By the time things get worse, you won't want help.

At the end of the documentary it is revealed that Laura was sectioned in a hospital ward for six months and is responding well to the treatment.

The latest estimates place the number of people with a mental condition in one in three, and most experience mental health problems when they are young.

Stacey Dooley: On the Psych Ward is available to watch on the BBC's iPlayer beginning February 19.