Spring Grove, a 26-year-old man, dies in southeast Minn. Crash – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota State Patrol says that a person died after a two-vehicle accident in southeastern Minnesota on Sunday night.

According to the state patrol, the accident happened at 6:46 p.m. on Highway 76 in Money Creek Township, which is located in Houston County.

There, a Honda Accord was traveling south on the road and a Ford F-150 was traveling north when the two vehicles collided. It is not clear how the accident happened.

The Honda driver, a 26-year-old Spring Grove man, died in the accident.

The driver of the Ford, a 69-year-old Winona man, suffered non-fatal injuries and was taken to an area hospital.