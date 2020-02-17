Home Entertainment SPOILER ALERT! The ghost is not really dead!

SPOILER ALERT! The ghost is not really dead!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

There is an interesting theory, which says that the Ghost character of the successful Starz Power show did not really die.

In the last season of Jackson's Curtis show "50 Cent,quot;, Ghost was passionate about his son Tariq. And the drug trafficking father seemed to die on camera.

But now a new theory has appeared online: that Ghost really didn't die. And MTO News contacted two Power writers to ask if the theory had any legitimacy.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©