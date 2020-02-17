SPOILER ALERT! The ghost is not really dead!

There is an interesting theory, which says that the Ghost character of the successful Starz Power show did not really die.

In the last season of Jackson's Curtis show "50 Cent,quot;, Ghost was passionate about his son Tariq. And the drug trafficking father seemed to die on camera.

But now a new theory has appeared online: that Ghost really didn't die. And MTO News contacted two Power writers to ask if the theory had any legitimacy.

What we discovered was impressive. Neither writer would deny the theory, and both seemed very uncomfortable talking about the subject.

A writer, who asked to remain anonymous, told MTO News: "I can't talk about that, where did you hear [that theory]? Who told you?"

It seems that the theory may be correct, right?

The theory is that Ghost found Tariq's hidden weapon and replaced the bullets in it, with non-lethal ones. Then he arranged for an ambulance to take him out of the crime scene. And Ghost's plans also remain in the shadows in the future, while everyone thinks he's dead. In essence, it is becoming a true ghost.

Here is a YouTube video that explains everything perfectly: