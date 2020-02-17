Spike Lee encourages chasing dreams in the form of speech at St. Sabina Church – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – Film director Spike Lee attended a service at St. Sabina's church on Sunday.

Lee was in town for the NBA All-Star Game.

In his speech at the church, in 1210 W. 78th Pl., Lee emphasized the importance of getting a good education and pursuing professional dreams despite the difficulties, focusing on

“I thank my parents every day. I was not discouraged to be a filmmaker. My grandmother knew who Sidney Poitier was, but I couldn't name a black film director, ”said Lee. "We have talent in the arts. Talent: that's a gift from God."

Reverend Michael Pfleger called Lee an "uncompromising voice,quot; that never restrained himself from addressing social problems head on.

"Spike has been very little appreciated and often stripped of the honor and recognition he deserves, like Malcolm X," said Pfleger.

Lee was recently named the first African-American director to direct the Cannes Film Festival.

He encouraged church parishioners to pursue careers in the arts.

In addition to directing numerous Hollywood films, Lee is also a professor at the NYU Film School.