Shaun Murphy wins the Welsh Open for the first time in Cardiff | Billiard News

Former world champion Shaun Murphy hit Kyren Wilson 9-1 to win the Wales Open for the first time in Cardiff.

Murphy achieved a 7-1 lead in the afternoon session and closed a unilateral victory with breaks of 102 and 73 when the game resumed to secure the Ray Reardon Trophy and the maximum prize of £ 70,000.

"From the beginning I knew that I had to be in my game and the other thing I have to say is that I thought it had run a little today," Murphy said at the presentation ceremony broadcast on Eurosport.

"I was lucky, it was embarrassing. I would love to apologize but I am not!"

The 108 and 84 jumps gave Murphy a 2-0 lead and, although Wilson paused 52, 45 and 64 in the next three frames, he broke at crucial moments and a ruthless Murphy took full advantage before a break of 76 put it 6-0 ahead.

Wilson finally got his first picture on the board in the next one, but Murphy finished the session with a run of 134 and wasted no time finishing his second title of the season in the short afternoon session.

"I owe a lot of thanks to some very important people, including my wife, my coach Chris (Henry)," Murphy added. "I had a lot of severe conversations in the summer about whether I still had it and if I could still face it out there."

"They and a couple more people took care of me because I was almost gone. This is the first time I've won two qualifying events in one season, so that's special."

"It's not easy here, it's quite gladiator, we're here alone, we don't have teammates, we don't have caddies, it's quite difficult."

Wilson, who had won a decisive in the final draw against five-time world champion Ronnie O & # 39; Sullivan in the semifinals, hastened to praise Murphy's performance.

"I'm gutted because I couldn't fight more than that, but Shaun was absolutely fantastic all day," said Wilson. "It has overtaken me in the long encapsulation, rest construction and safety, so I raise my hands, the best player won."

"Billiards is a tough sport, you have to take these defeats on the chin and learn from them and, hopefully, get stronger."

