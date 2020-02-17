Sharpe de Bachelor Nation Jubilee arrested for DUI

Bachelor Nation & # 39; s Jubilee Sharpe He was arrested in Palm City, Florida on Sunday for allegedly driving under the influence.

The 29-year-old reality star was released in his own recognition later that day.

Fans met Sharpe, an army veteran, in Ben Higgins& # 39; season of The Bachelor. It was eliminated during week five. As viewers will remember, Sharpe asked the star of season 20 if he saw a future with her during one of her group dates. After Higgins admitted that he did not, she left the program. Higgins ended up giving his final rose to Lauren Bushnell. However, the couple canceled their engagement in 2017.

This was not the last time viewers saw Sharpe on their TV screens. The Fort Lauderdale star also appeared in two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. He had a brief career in the third season of the successful ABC series and returned for another love opportunity in the fifth season.