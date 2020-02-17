Sharpe de Bachelor Nation Jubilee arrested for DUI

West Palm Beach Police Department
Bachelor Nation & # 39; s Jubilee Sharpe He was arrested in Palm City, Florida on Sunday for allegedly driving under the influence.
The 29-year-old reality star was released in his own recognition later that day.
Fans met Sharpe, an army veteran, in Ben Higgins& # 39; season of The Bachelor. It was eliminated during week five. As viewers will remember, Sharpe asked the star of season 20 if he saw a future with her during one of her group dates. After Higgins admitted that he did not, she left the program. Higgins ended up giving his final rose to Lauren Bushnell. However, the couple canceled their engagement in 2017.
This was not the last time viewers saw Sharpe on their TV screens. The Fort Lauderdale star also appeared in two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. He had a brief career in the third season of the successful ABC series and returned for another love opportunity in the fifth season.
Some fans got excited about Sharpe after learning about his past in Haiti.
"My three brothers and my parents died, but I don't know the details," he said. Persons in 2016. "I was 6 years old, but I don't remember my parents. My 4-year-old sister and I went to live with my grandmother, but she had leprosy and was dying and too sick to take care of us. So, she put me and my little sister in an orphanage. "
Sharpe was later adopted by a man who had come to Haiti to carry out relief work.
"He tried to adopt my sister, but after going through the medical process, they discovered that he had an incurable disease and could not be adopted," he told the publication.
She also said Persons She tried to find her sister.
"The person who made my adoption told me that she was probably dead," he said. "That's where my fault had come from."
Sharpe has not yet commented on the news of the arrest on social networks.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.