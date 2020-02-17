Shaquille O & # 39; Neal remembers her favorite memories with Kobe Bryant both on and off the court!

%MINIFYHTMLe8f93a85e00219efd99c9970dea93f9b11% %MINIFYHTMLe8f93a85e00219efd99c9970dea93f9b12%

Some of the best-known names in sports attended the 2020 NBA All-Star weekend earlier tonight, but due to the tragic death of Kobe Bryant last month, the event was quite bittersweet. That said, many stars like Common, Magic Johnson, Jennifer Hudson, Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal took a moment during the final game to pay tribute to the basketball legend.

As you know, Kobe lost his life with his second daughter, Gianna, who was only 13 years old, in a helicopter crash on January 26.

%MINIFYHTMLe8f93a85e00219efd99c9970dea93f9b13% %MINIFYHTMLe8f93a85e00219efd99c9970dea93f9b14%

O’Neal also spoke with E! News and shared one of his favorite moments with Kobe, as they had a close relationship off the court, and also talked about how special the NBA All-Star weekend was this year.

%MINIFYHTMLe8f93a85e00219efd99c9970dea93f9b15% %MINIFYHTMLe8f93a85e00219efd99c9970dea93f9b16%

‘Only he takes the time to talk to my children. Unfortunately for me, even though I was still a great player, I am not my children's favorite player … So (Kobe) would take the time to text my babies, to verify them … It was special, "he said.

He also stated that he tried to do the same with Kobe's daughters.

Recip I corresponded exactly the same energy when I saw your girls. I always approached them and said: ‘Hello, beautiful ladies. My name is Uncle Shaq. "

But, of course, there were some wonderful moments that you will never forget that they also happened on the court!

Ad

Shaq recalled that ‘My favorite moment with him on the court was after winning the first championship. Of the thousands of people in the arena, the only man running and jumping in my arms was … it was him. (The NBA All-Star weekend) has been very crazy, it has been very hectic. It has been a depressed weekend, of course, without the great Kobe Bryant. But I think we are doing a great celebration job. "



Post views:

one