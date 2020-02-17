Senator Tom Cotton repeats the marginal theory of the origins of the coronavirus

The rumor appeared shortly after the new coronavirus hit China and spread almost as quickly: that the outbreak that now affects people around the world had been manufactured by the Chinese government.
The conspiracy theory lacks evidence and has been rejected by scientists. But he has won an audience with the help of well-connected critics of the Chinese government such as Stephen K. Bannon, the former chief strategist of President Trump. And on Sunday, he received his greatest public impulse to date.
Speaking on Fox News, Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas, raised the possibility that the virus originated in a high-security biochemical laboratory in Wuhan, the Chinese city in the center of the outbreak.
"We have no evidence that this disease originated there," said the senator, "but due to the duplicity and dishonesty of China from the beginning, we need at least ask the question to see what the evidence says, and China is now not give proof of that issue at all. "
Later, Mr. Cotton rejected the idea that the coronavirus was a crazy Chinese biological weapon. But it's the kind of story that resonates with a chorus of expanding voices in Washington that sees China as a growing threat at the Soviet level to the United States, echoing the anti-communist thinking of the Cold War era.
The right-wing media fan the anger. Beijing, with its harsh censorship and its mastery of information, without realizing it gives a boost to conspiracy theories.
The idea of the coronavirus as a escaped weapon has been carried through international media such as the British newspaper The Daily Mail and The Washington Times, which suggested that the virus was developing as part of China's biological warfare program.
Last month, Bannon invited Bill Gertz, a Washington Times reporter, to be invited to the inaugural episode of his radio show "War Room: Pandemic," a spin-off of his "War Room: Impeachment," which he defended. to Trump. during the Senate political trial trial.
"Bill Gertz had an incredible piece in The Washington Times about biological laboratories in Wuhan," Bannon said in his January 25 program. Gertz appeared on another program several days later to continue presenting the theory of biological weapons.
Fox News has also dabbled in theory, in an article that establishes a connection between an 1980 thriller by Dean Koontz that "predicted the coronavirus." The book is about a Chinese military laboratory that creates a biological weapon.
Chinese authorities say the outbreak began in a market in Wuhan where wild animals were sold. The city also houses a biochemical laboratory.
Although much is still unknown about the coronavirus, experts generally dismiss the idea that it was created by human hands. Scientists who have studied the coronavirus say it resembles SARS and other viruses that come from bats. While it is contagious, so far it seems to greatly threaten the lives of older people with chronic health problems, which makes it a less than effective biological weapon.
A A large amount of erroneous information has led the workers of the World Health Organization to call it "infodemia,quot;.
Spreading that information there are some well-known critics of the Chinese government such as Bannon and Guo Wengui, a Chinese fugitive billionaire. The two have pledged to raise a $ 100 million fund to investigate corruption, help people who believe they are victims of persecution by the Chinese government and, in Guo's words, defeat the Chinese Communist Party.
Hours after Cotton made his comments on Fox News, Guo turned to his own media platform, G News, to show off in a 30-minute video that he had predicted that China would make a crisis like the virus outbreak.
"I said a year ago that the Chinese Communist Party could create a massive humanitarian crisis or a natural disaster or a pandemic before it dies," Guo said from his $ 68 million apartment on the border of Central Park in New York.
"On a wall at the entrance of the Wuhan P4 laboratory, there is a slogan: when you enter this building, you enter Pandora's box," Guo added, referring to the high security laboratory.
He said the laboratory has military connections, including that the soldiers of the People's Liberation Army serve as guards. He offered no proof.
Mr. Guo is no stranger to conspiracy theories. The G News website, which bears the slogan "Truth, Freedom,quot;, is full of headlines such as "Breaking news: China will admit the coronavirus from its P4 laboratory,quot; and "Dead: founder of Canada's P4 laboratory, key for Wuhan coronavirus research. "
He has also submitted other claims without evidence. In 2018, he said that HNA, a Chinese conglomerate, had played a role in the death of its co-president, Wang Jian, in an accident in france The French authorities determined that Mr. Wang's death was an accident. The company declined to comment at that time on Mr. Guo's claims.
Guo fought his war against the Chinese government from Facebook and Twitter for months, but both social media platforms suspended their accounts after posting the personal information of the Chinese online.
Guo has been more successful as opinions about China in Washington have become more sinister. Mr. Cotton on Sunday helped make them part of the American political establishment.
Speaking to Fox News presenter Maria Bartiromo, Cotton suggested that the shortage of information about the origins of the coronavirus was generating more questions than answers.
"We don't know where it originated, and we have to get to the bottom of it," he said on the "Sunday Morning Futures."
After receiving criticism for giving credit to what has been largely considered a marginal theory, the senator turned to Twitter to say that he did not necessarily believe that the virus was a "designed biological weapon."
That idea, he said, was just one of several hypotheses that included the possibility that the outbreak was a "deliberate release."
He also said that it was possible that the virus had spread naturally, "but almost certainly not from the Wuhan food market."
Cao Li contributed to the investigation.