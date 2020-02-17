Senator Tom Cotton repeats the marginal theory of the origins of the coronavirus

The rumor appeared shortly after the new coronavirus hit China and spread almost as quickly: that the outbreak that now affects people around the world had been manufactured by the Chinese government.

The conspiracy theory lacks evidence and has been rejected by scientists. But he has won an audience with the help of well-connected critics of the Chinese government such as Stephen K. Bannon, the former chief strategist of President Trump. And on Sunday, he received his greatest public impulse to date.

Speaking on Fox News, Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas, raised the possibility that the virus originated in a high-security biochemical laboratory in Wuhan, the Chinese city in the center of the outbreak.