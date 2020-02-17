Secretary of State Pompeo: United States is evaluating the security of Senegal | Senegal News

%MINIFYHTMLf85a409ea0496a1f1a027f5528159fd311% %MINIFYHTMLf85a409ea0496a1f1a027f5528159fd312%

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressed Senegal's security concerns during a visit to the country.

Violence on the continent by armed groups such as the ISIL group in the Grand Sahara and Boko Haram has doubled, with 4,000 deaths last year, according to the United Nations.

Pompeo said he would work with Senegal and other countries to combat the growing attacks.

But he also warned about China's growing economic influence in Africa.

Nicolas Haque from Al Jazeera reports from Dakar.