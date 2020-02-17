Search for mountain lion that attacked a girl, hikers in the park of Santa Clara Co. – Up News Info San Francisco

LOS ALTOS (Up News Info SF) – At the end of the day, the park rangers of the Midpeninsula regional open space district canceled their search for a mountain lion that attacked a group of hikers in Rancho San Antonio County park on Sunday, scratching their leg of a six year old girl.

The park rangers brought specially trained hounds to track the animal. They believe that a trail camera captured an image of the animal hovering in the darkness of Monday's dawn, and that the mountain is probably still somewhere in the area.

"They will follow the lion and will always climb a tree because they don't want to fight four dogs on the ground," says Captain Todd Tognazzini, of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Dogs will bark or bark while they look at the lion in a tree. And we can move our staff with a dart gun. "

The rangers say that the open space reserve will remain closed until they capture the animal or are sure that it has moved out of the area.

The child suffered minor injuries and was treated on site before being taken to a hospital as a precaution. He was later released for parental care. The animal was scared by the adults who were present.

"The mountain lion came out of the bushes and looked for the girl, he actually recovered his hind leg with his claws and one of the family's friends was able to push the lion into the bushes and ran away," Brad said. Pennington, Superintendent with Midpen.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and the Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Countless cars and hikers were rejected on Monday. The hikers who talked with KPIX 5 were understanding but anxious.

“It is worrisome. But I do understand that it is wild and that you run the risk of finding any kind of wildlife, says Edwin Garcia.

"If they found the animal, I would feel better if I entered the confines," says Lynne Pritchard, who confined her way to the sidewalk on Monday.

The park rangers say they have collected DNA from the victim's clothes and wounds and will use it to compare it to any animal they capture.