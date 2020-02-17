Scared and exposed: increase in virus cases among Chinese doctors | China news

%MINIFYHTML883c1de1eaffe8e276291208d37a765311% %MINIFYHTML883c1de1eaffe8e276291208d37a765312%

Chengdu, China – Working long and intense hours, Liu was one of the first health workers to reach the front line to combat the outbreak of coronavirus that killed at least 1,770 people and infected 70,548 in mainland China.

For days, he helped dispense medications and administer intravenous therapy to infected patients in a crowded hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic.

Then, on January 26, just three days after Wuhan was locked up, he developed a dry cough and began to have a fever.

Liu could not remember exactly how and when he could have contracted the virus. But when he received the results of his test, his body temperature had been above 38.5 degrees Celsius (101.3 Fahrenheit) for more than four days.

"When I entered the hospital, a colleague of mine burst into tears and said she was so scared and so tired," said Liu, who asked Al Jazeera to identify her only by her last name.

"At that time, we already had at least 150 colleagues who confirmed or suspected they were infected. We are all very scared."

"Every time someone enters the room, I try to hold my breath and not speak, because I'm afraid the virus would spread that way," Liu said.

"Making them infected is the last thing I want to do now."

1,716 infected health workers

For the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, the National Health Commission of China reported on February 14 that at least 1,716 health workers had been infected while treating patients with the virus. This has raised concerns about the government's ability to protect caregivers in direct contact with those affected.

Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the Chinese health commission, said during a press conference on Friday that infected medical workers make up 3.8 percent of all who have contracted the virus across the country.

He told the public that the number would not increase as China was increasing its efforts to ensure that supplies of protective equipment for doctors were adequate. However, the high number of coronavirus deaths in China has already activated warning bells in the medical community.

A nurse takes a breath against a wall in a COVID-19 room at a hospital in Wuhan on Sunday (Stringer / EPA)

"1,700 is a very large number and shows that health workers have a clear risk of infection in other parts of China and around the world," Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Health Safety Center wrote on social media Hopkins SPH.

"Hospitals need administration controls, engineering controls, supplies and personal protective equipment for their health care workers who care for patients with COVID-19."

But this is not the first time that medical workers in China have been vulnerable before.

During the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome epidemic in 2002 and 2003, a significant proportion of health workers in mainland China also succumbed to the virus with approximately 20 percent of them contracting SARS.

& # 39; Nude in a biohazard environment & # 39;

"If we cannot protect those who are helping us, literally, in the worst possible place during this battle, what is the use?" An Internet user wrote on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter after the numbers came out.

Despite reports that medical equipment suppliers have resumed work to help the government fight the disease, doctors and nurses have continued to report a serious shortage of medical supplies, especially masks and suits of hazardous materials. .

A doctor who had contracted the virus 11 days ago and worked at the Wuhan Al Jazeera Central Hospital because doctors and nurses in his hospital lacked most of the necessary protective equipment.

"We are practically & # 39; naked & # 39; in the biohazard environment," said the doctor who requested anonymity. "It's getting better than the first few days, of course, but the necessary medical supplies are still scarce."

Due to the blockade, the entire country has stopped almost completely, and deliveries of medical goods and supplies to Wuhan were also affected.

Long hours at work

Volunteers have also expressed frustration that their donations do not reach Hubei.

As a result, medical workers are exposed to an increased risk of becoming infected, due to lack of protective equipment.

"The initial cover-up of the outbreak by the Chinese government has directly contributed to the large number of infected health workers." Yanzhong Huang Senior member of global health at the Council on Foreign Relations.

"Along with the lack of medical supplies, we have the unfortunate large number of infected doctors."

There are more than 170,000 health workers, including 20,000 doctors, fighting the outbreak of coronavirus in China (Stringer / EPA)

Li Wenliang, one of the complainants whose death caused pain and national outrage, for example, contracted the virus while he was treating a patient with glaucoma infected at that time without using any protective equipment.

In addition, lack of rest and long hours are endangering the health of this hospital staff.

There are currently more than 170,000 health workers fighting the outbreak of coronavirus, including the more than 20,000 doctors and nurses sent from all over the country to Hubei.

Medical workers risking their lives

And health workers in Wuhan have difficulty coping with absolute numbers as cases grow exponentially.

"People's immune system will be compromised if the body is not well rested and, quite frankly, most medical workers are working too hard to cope with such a high level of intensity of medical care," Zhou Liqiang said a doctor from the first affiliated hospital of Chongqing University of Medicine.

Frontline health care workers are also actively isolating themselves from their families for fear of spreading the virus.

Wu, another nurse who works in the same hospital as the infected nurse, Liu, and who is also helping to treat his colleague, told Al Jazeera that he had not returned home in more than two weeks.

"Now I live in a hotel near the hospital, because I can't go home consciously and risk transmitting the virus to my two-year-old daughter," Wu said by phone, before I had to hang up the phone. treat another patient

"Thanks to the generosity of the hotel owner, I don't have to pay for the accommodation," said Wu, who also asked to be identified only by her last name.

"Of course, I miss my daughter and we try to chat on video every night," Wu said later in a text message.

"But my husband is taking good care of her and I am sure they both understand the decision I made."