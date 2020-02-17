Santa Clarita couple quarantined after being evacuated from a cruise ship – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A couple from Santa Clarita was placed in isolation in the United States after being evacuated from a quarantine cruise ship on the coast of Japan because of the concern that they might have contracted the new coronavirus.

The couple, Carl and Jeri Seratti Goldman, were on the Diamond Princess cruise and said they were excited to return to the United States together.

The Goldmans were on one of two evacuation flights outside of China: the first one arrived at Travis Air Force Base in northern California on Sunday and the other on Monday in Texas. Fourteen of the passengers, including Carl and Jeri, had previously tested positive for coronavirus. Those passengers were transferred to Nebraska for treatment.

%MINIFYHTML78f7a97ee5c19e87d71c6a127509c0a011% %MINIFYHTML78f7a97ee5c19e87d71c6a127509c0a012%

But when the couple arrived in Nebraska, they separated. Carl was taken to a hospital for the treatment of an unrelated neurological disorder, while Jeri and the other 12 passengers were taken to a nearby isolation unit.

In a video posted on Facebook, Jeri showed how the conditions inside the isolation unit were.

"This is my room, it's like a bedroom," he said in the video. "I can't leave this room at all. This is all for 14 days, without leaving, with nothing."

Inside the sparse room were a bed, a dresser, a treadmill, a bathroom with shower and a television.

Jeri said that although he had a cough, he had not developed a fever and was undergoing another round of tests to confirm the first preliminary diagnosis.