Samsung: UK-based nanotechnology company drags Samsung to court for patent infringement – Latest news

British nanotechnology company Nanoco said Monday that it filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Samsung Electronics Co and its affiliates in a Texas district court regarding quantum dots.

Nanoco, which produces quantum dots that are used to make vibrant screens, claimed that each of the defendants has intentionally infringed their patents and said they are seeking a permanent mandate of "more acts of infringement and significant monetary damages."

"Historically, the group worked in collaboration with Samsung in the development of improved quantum dots," said Nanoco president Christopher Richards.

%MINIFYHTML05599e67f2ef2300d376cfece56655a011% %MINIFYHTML05599e67f2ef2300d376cfece56655a012%

"Therefore, we are naturally disappointed when Samsung ended the collaboration and launched its QD-based televisions without entering into a licensing or supply agreement with Nanoco," he added.

