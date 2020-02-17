Salford midfielder Kevin Brown was banned from two games per header | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLbbe7ea7b0ef74b759c315fce9b76bed211% %MINIFYHTMLbbe7ea7b0ef74b759c315fce9b76bed212%





Kevin Brown's header on Jordan Turner was considered a grade C offense

Salford midfielder Kevin Brown received a two-game ban on the header that earned him a spell in the dump during the 10-12 Friday loss by his former Huddersfield club.

Brown was shown a yellow card for contacting the head of the Giants center, Jordan Turner, and the Rugby Football League match review panel imposed a two-match penalty notice after it was considered a felony. C.

Huddersfield's full back, Darnell McIntosh, was charged with a late grade A entry over Brown at the start of the game and avoided a suspension.

St Helens duo James Bentley and Matty Costello were allowed to play in the World Club Challenge on Saturday against Sydney Roosters after receiving warnings of dangerous tackles in their team's 32-18 victory at Hull on Sunday.

The panel also issued warnings to prostitute Wigan Thomas Leuluai and the support of Leeds Ava Seumanufagai.