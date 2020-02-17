Ryan Newman transported to the hospital after the accident at the end of Daytona 500

Ryan Newman's car overturned, crashed and caught fire at the finish line of the Daytona 500 Miles on Monday while trying to maintain leadership.

Newman did not immediately respond on his radio when doctors rushed to the track. The FOX television broadcast said it was taken directly to the hospital.

Newman, 42, has been driving since 2000. His best season to date is the 2014 campaign, when he finished second in the chase of the championship.

NASCAR drivers have offered their prayers and support to Newman en masse.

This is a story in development that will be updated.