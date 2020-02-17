Ryan Newman hospitalized after the accident on the last lap of Daytona 500; Denny Hamlin wins

%MINIFYHTML841cdbe01f9e54d979e76f74bc26c7cd11% %MINIFYHTML841cdbe01f9e54d979e76f74bc26c7cd12%

Ryan Newman was involved in a crash during the last lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday, sending his car into the air. Newman was taken to Halifax Medical Center and is in serious condition, but with life-threatening injuries, his racing team he said in a statement.

Newman led the race when Ryan Blaney hit him from behind. The impact sent the Newman Ford to the outer wall, causing it to tip over and skid along the track on its roof for some distance. The vehicle was hit by another car and sent it to the air. Newman finally slid over the finish line while sparks, smoke and flames from the vehicle could be seen.

Here is the last lap of the Daytona 500 Miles in which Ryan Newman's car rolled over the line. We will continue to keep you updated on your status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0 – FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020



It took the emergency teams several minutes to put the car upright and remove Newman. He was taken to an ambulance and immediately taken to a local hospital, Fox NASCAR Analysts Jeff Gordon and Mike Joy said.

Ryan Newman, driver of the Ford # 6 Koch Industries, turns around when he crashes during the 62nd Annual NASCAR Cup Series at the Daytona International Speedway on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Getty



"Dang, I hope Newman is fine," said Corey LaJoie, the driver whose vehicle hit Newman after the initial accident. On twitter. "That is the worst case and I had nowhere else to go but smoke."

Security teams respond to a crash involving Ryan Newman, driver of the Ford # 6 Koch Industries, after the NASCAR 62nd Annual Daytona 500 Cup at Daytona International Speedway on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Getty



Ryan Newman, driver of the Ford # 6 Koch Industries, turns when he crashes during the 62nd. The NASCAR Daytona 500 Annual Cup at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Florida. Getty



Denny Hamlin ended up winning the race, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, but it was postponed because of the rain. This is Hamlin's second consecutive victory at the Daytona 500 and the third overall.

Later Monday night, Hamlin explained why he and his team continued to celebrate the victory despite the crash.

"First of all, I want to give @RyanJNewman good wishes and prayers," Hamlin tweeted. "I had absolutely no idea of ​​the seriousness of the accident until I reached the lane of victory. There is very little communication after the end and I had already unhooked my radio. It is nobody's fault. 🙏 Rocket."