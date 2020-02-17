Rwandan folk singer found dead in police cell: Police | News

A popular Rwandan gospel musician who in 2015 was convicted of conspiracy to assassinate or harm President Paul Kagame was found dead in a police cell in the capital, Kigali, in what authorities called suicide.

Kizito Mihigo, 38, a Tutsi ethnic survivor of the 1994 genocide who killed more than 800,000 Tutsi and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them, committed suicide Monday morning, a police statement said.

Described by many as the largest cultural icon in Rwanda and a devout Roman Catholic known for songs that promote healing and forgiveness, Mihigo was pardoned in 2018.

But he was arrested three days ago for what the police said was a violation of the terms of his release by trying to leave the country without permission and trying to bribe the Rwandans who saw him trying to cross into neighboring Burundi.

The Rwanda Research Office tweeted On Thursday, the country's security organs had handed over Mihigo, saying the charges against him included illegally crossing into Burundi, joining "terrorist,quot; groups and corruption.

Police spokesman John Bosco Kabera said he was visited by relatives and his lawyer during his detention.

"Investigations have begun to determine why he committed suicide," he said.

Mihigo is not the first figure to die in mysterious circumstances in police custody in Rwanda.

Last year, a former CEO in Kagame's office was found dead in a military jail after being sentenced to 10 years for corruption.

"Too often, sensitive cases in Rwanda result in mysterious deaths or disappearances," said Lewis Mudge, Director of Central Africa at Human Rights Watch, according to the news agency The Associated Press. He called an investigation that would examine the possibility that Mihigo "could have been mistreated or killed in custody."

Mihigo was arrested in 2014 and sentenced the following year to 10 years in prison after being convicted of conspiracy to assassinate or harm Kagame and other senior leaders. He was also convicted of complicity to overthrow the government and conspiracy to form alliances with groups to destabilize the country.

He pleaded guilty to all charges, which led the judge to say he received an indulgent sentence because he had facilitated the work of the court.

Weeks before his arrest, Mihigo had released a song, Igisobanuro Cy & # 39; urupfu (The Meaning of Death), in which he seemed to defy the official narrative of the genocide. Some have speculated that it was the song that led to his arrest.

Rwandan authorities had said at the time that the charges had nothing to do with the lyrics of the song.