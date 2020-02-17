Ruth Langsford cries while recalling her sister's suicide

Ruth Langsford talked about her sister's suicide during an emotional segment on Monday's episode of This Morning.

The ITV host burst into tears when the show talked about Caroline Flack's death over the weekend.

By telling viewers that "this happened in my family," Ruth explained in tears what it was for a family member left after the suicide.

Ruth's sister, Julia Johnson, 62, who had fought depression for years, was found dead by her husband Paul at her home in Lingfield, Surrey, in June 2019.

At that time, the 59-year-old ITV host told viewers that his sister had died "after a long illness,quot;, with an investigation that later ruled that he had died by suicide.

Talking to psychologist Emma Kenny on This Morning, Ruth spoke in public about her sister's suicide for the first time, explaining: & # 39; This happened in my family. I remember my surprise at that. They are the questions left to families.

She continued with a list of a list of questions that family members may have: & # 39; Should have turned around. I should have called. I was going to turn around. I was going to phone. Maybe I should have stayed longer & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said.

She added: & # 39; You stay with the & # 39; what would happen if & # 39 ;. Now it is his family who thinks he will need so much help.

Later, Ruth burst into tears during an argument about Caroline with actress Nicola Thorp and Mathew Wright.

"You think you have no other choice, that is the sad thing and that is the sad thing for the people left behind who say:" Many people loved you, you had a choice, you could have called me, you could have called mom … "& # 39; Ruth said before she could not continue.

Ruth's husband and co-presenter, Eamonn Holmes, intervened, reminding the public that the program's phone would focus on depression and anxiety.

When sharing a photo with her Julia last year, Ruth told her Instagram followers: “ My dear sister Julia died sadly after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken.

& # 39; She was the most kind and gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate, I need to take the time to cry with my family. & # 39; Thank you for your understanding. & # 39;

Loss: Love Island host Caroline died Saturday in her new flat in Stoke Newington, London

The presenter of Love Island, Caroline, died Saturday in her new flat in Stoke Newington, London, hours after she was told that she would face a trial for the alleged assault on her boyfriend Lewis Burton last year, while the producer friend who stayed with her went to the stores.

ITV canceled the scheduled Love Island episodes over the weekend, but said the show would return tonight with a tribute to Caroline, who presented five series before retreating after her arrest.

Ruth's husband, Eamonn Holmes, paid tribute to Caroline on Saturday and insisted there must be "repercussions."

He wrote on Twitter: & # 39; Caroline Flack … Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. That she has found peace. #Rip Does there have to be repercussions for Love Island now surely? I got more than 27 thousand likes.

Eamonn added later: "That is, out of respect, can the series continue?" (sic)

Caroline is the third star of Love Island who died in the last two years after former contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon committed suicide in March 2019 and June 2018.

Heartbreaking: Caroline is the third star of Love Island who died in the last two years after former contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon committed suicide in March 2019 and June 2018 (L-R pictured during their time on Love Island)