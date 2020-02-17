Ruth Langsford cries while recalling her sister's suicide

Ruth Langsford talked about her sister's suicide during an emotional segment on Monday's episode of This Morning.
The ITV host burst into tears when the show talked about Caroline Flack's death over the weekend.
By telling viewers that "this happened in my family," Ruth explained in tears what it was for a family member left after the suicide.
Loss: Ruth Langsford talked about her sister's suicide during an emotional segment on Monday's episode of This Morning centered on Caroline Flack's death
Ruth's sister, Julia Johnson, 62, who had fought depression for years, was found dead by her husband Paul at her home in Lingfield, Surrey, in June 2019.
At that time, the 59-year-old ITV host told viewers that his sister had died "after a long illness,quot;, with an investigation that later ruled that he had died by suicide.
Talking to psychologist Emma Kenny on This Morning, Ruth spoke in public about her sister's suicide for the first time, explaining: & # 39; This happened in my family. I remember my surprise at that. They are the questions left to families.
She continued with a list of a list of questions that family members may have: & # 39; Should have turned around. I should have called. I was going to turn around. I was going to phone. Maybe I should have stayed longer & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said.
When telling viewers that "this happened in my family," Ruth tearfully told viewers what it was like for a family member who was left behind after suicide during an argument with her husband Eamonn Holmes (left), Nicola Thorp and Matthew Wright
Duel: Ruth's sister, Julia Johnson, 62, who had fought depression for years, was found dead by her husband Paul at her home in Lingfield, Surrey, in June 2019.
Tears: Ruth spoke in public about her sister's suicide for the first time and explained: & # 39; This happened in my family. I remember my surprise at that & # 39;
She added: & # 39; You stay with the & # 39; what would happen if & # 39 ;. Now it is his family who thinks he will need so much help.
Later, Ruth burst into tears during an argument about Caroline with actress Nicola Thorp and Mathew Wright.
"You think you have no other choice, that is the sad thing and that is the sad thing for the people left behind who say:" Many people loved you, you had a choice, you could have called me, you could have called mom … "& # 39; Ruth said before she could not continue.
Emotional: "You think you have no other choice, that's the sad thing and that's the sad thing for the people left behind," he continued.
Ruth's husband and co-presenter, Eamonn Holmes, intervened, reminding the public that the program's phone would focus on depression and anxiety.
When sharing a photo with her Julia last year, Ruth told her Instagram followers: “ My dear sister Julia died sadly after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken.
& # 39; She was the most kind and gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate, I need to take the time to cry with my family. & # 39; Thank you for your understanding. & # 39;
Support: Ruth's husband and co-host Eamonn Holmes intervened, reminding the public that the program's phone would focus on depression and anxiety.
Loss: Love Island host Caroline died Saturday in her new flat in Stoke Newington, London
The presenter of Love Island, Caroline, died Saturday in her new flat in Stoke Newington, London, hours after she was told that she would face a trial for the alleged assault on her boyfriend Lewis Burton last year, while the producer friend who stayed with her went to the stores.
ITV canceled the scheduled Love Island episodes over the weekend, but said the show would return tonight with a tribute to Caroline, who presented five series before retreating after her arrest.
Hitting: Ruth's husband, Eamonn Holmes, paid tribute to Caroline on Saturday, while insisting there must be "repercussions,quot;
Ruth's husband, Eamonn Holmes, paid tribute to Caroline on Saturday and insisted there must be "repercussions."
He wrote on Twitter: & # 39; Caroline Flack … Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. That she has found peace. #Rip Does there have to be repercussions for Love Island now surely? I got more than 27 thousand likes.
Eamonn added later: "That is, out of respect, can the series continue?" (sic)
Caroline is the third star of Love Island who died in the last two years after former contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon committed suicide in March 2019 and June 2018.
Heartbreaking: Caroline is the third star of Love Island who died in the last two years after former contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon committed suicide in March 2019 and June 2018 (L-R pictured during their time on Love Island)
CAROLINA FLACK: A HELP CALL?
Caroline Flack spoke often about her struggles, both in interviews and on social networks.
Caroline said, after her success strictly: "Fame does not make you happy,quot;
STRICTLY CURSE?
The winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2014 has said she felt depressed after her victory on the BBC program.
After she won the series along with her professional partner Pasha Kovalev, she admitted that she felt that "she was bound by a thread that could break at any moment."
In a unearthed interview cited by the Daily Star after his death, Caroline said, "It all started the day after I won Strictly." I woke up and felt that someone had covered my body with transparent film. I could not get up and I could not get up all next year & # 39 ;.
She continued: & # 39; People see the celebrity lifestyle and assume that everything is perfect, but we are like everyone else. Everyone fights against something emotional behind closed doors: that's life.
Ignored? "When I really contacted someone, they told me I was running out," Caroline admitted in October 2019
Fame does not make you happy.
& # 39; BEING A LOAD IS MY GREATEST FEAR & # 39;
In an Instagram post that went up on October 14, 2019, to commemorate World Mental Health Day, Caroline captioned a photo of herself: "Some days it's hard to write your feelings that you're not in the right place."
"The last few weeks I've been in a really strange place … I find it hard to talk about that … I guess it's anxiety and pressure from life … and when I really contacted someone they told me I was draining
& # 39; I feel that this is the reason why some people keep their emotions to themselves. I certainly hate talking about my feelings. And being a burden is my biggest fear …
"I'm lucky to be able to get up when things feel bad. But what if someone can't. Be nice to people. You never know what's going on. Never. & # 39; (sic)
SOCIAL SILENCE
Signs of suicide? He liked tweets about calling The Samaritans at Christmas
Caroline was told to stay away from social media after her assault charge in December 2019.
However, she remarkably liked a series of tweets in the following days, before Christmas, encouraging those who feel alone during the holidays to seek help.
The tweets, published by people such as actress Sheridan Smith, journalist Stacey Dooley and comedian Luke Kempner, included the telephone number of The Samaritans suicide hotline.
He also posted on Instagram almost at the same time: & # 39; This kind of scrutiny and speculation is a lot for a person to do on their own … I am a human being at the end of the day and I am not going to be silenced when I a story to tell and a life to go on with …
"I am taking time to feel better and learn some lessons from situations I have gotten into. I have nothing but love to give and my best wishes to all.
PERSONAL EFFORT?
It was reported that Caroline had decided to write a book, during her recent free time.
"Caroline has found the process incredibly cathartic," one of her friends told the Mail. & # 39; She wants it to be more than a story about her. She wants to talk about the problems she has encountered and how she has overcome them.
& # 39; She hopes to be able to help others who may be going through similar difficulties. Self-help part, memory part is the style that Caroline is looking for.