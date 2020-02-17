Home Latest News Russian facial recognition system "Big Brother,quot; goes to trial | Russia news

Russian facial recognition system "Big Brother,quot; goes to trial | Russia news

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
<pre><pre>Russian facial recognition system "Big Brother" goes to trial | Russia news
%MINIFYHTML4d8d2c07cded123609545c5e591de36311% %MINIFYHTML4d8d2c07cded123609545c5e591de36312%

Activists in Russia, worried about the government's plans for one of the world's largest facial recognition systems, are taking legal action.

They fear that the surveillance system is being used to attack the critics of President Vladimir Putin.

%MINIFYHTML4d8d2c07cded123609545c5e591de36313%%MINIFYHTML4d8d2c07cded123609545c5e591de36314%

Police say law-abiding Russians have nothing to fear.

%MINIFYHTML4d8d2c07cded123609545c5e591de36315% %MINIFYHTML4d8d2c07cded123609545c5e591de36316%

Step Vaessen, from Al Jazeera, has had exclusive access to the police headquarters in Moscow.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©