Rugby team of the week: hat-trick heroes and World Cup winners | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLb7e56e4d61759a5e68393279a159701c11% %MINIFYHTMLb7e56e4d61759a5e68393279a159701c12%





John Hodnett enjoyed a dream debut for Munster against the Kings of the South

There are four hat-trick heroes and three World Cup winners in our team of the week when the club scene again focused on both hemispheres …

%MINIFYHTMLb7e56e4d61759a5e68393279a159701c13% %MINIFYHTMLb7e56e4d61759a5e68393279a159701c14%

15. Jordie Barrett (Hurricanes)

%MINIFYHTMLb7e56e4d61759a5e68393279a159701c15% %MINIFYHTMLb7e56e4d61759a5e68393279a159701c16%

Barrett defeats Telusa Veainu and Stuart Hogg in the full slot after a dazzling display against the Sharks.

Hurricanes vs Sunwolves Live

The All Black provided three assists to try and kicked 13 points while the Canes achieved two victories in the rebound.

14. Nemani Nadolo (Montpellier)

Nemani Nadolo pocketed a triple against Bayonne

The power of Fiji served a hat-trick when Montpellier again won roads against Bayonne.

Nadolo's third attempt in 51 minutes extended his lead to 16 points and was a crucial score. Montpellier did not disturb the score again when Bayonne recovered, only to fall short for a short time while the hosts waited for a 31-29 victory.

Nadolo beats Newcastle Falcons wing Adam Radwan, who crossed to make two attempts against the Sky sports cameras while championship leaders beat the Cornish Pirates.

13. Semi Radradra (Bordeaux-Begles)

Semi Radradra transferred from villain to hero against Lyon

Nadolo's international teammate returned from the bin without scoring two crucial attempts when Bordeaux beat Lyon to beat his opponents at the Top 14 summit.

Radradra gave Bristol fans a taste of what they can expect next season. He ran to a pop pass to collide from a short distance before halftime, and then showed large wheels when he started the throttle midway and accelerated past Lyon's defense to aim under the poles.

Curtis Rona also deserves a mention after his exhibition of two attempts for the Irishman in London, who continued his impressive form of visitor with the victory at Harlequins.

12. Jack Goodhue (crossed)

Jack Goodhue downloads George Bridge to try

Goodhue scored one attempt and created another when the Crusaders again won paths against the Blues.

The center of New Zealand launched a bold discharge to put George Bridge in the corner for the crusaders' first attempt at Eden Park.

There was an element of good fortune for Goodhue's attempt, his signing bouncing off Richie Mo & # 39; unga, but he reacted quickly to take the half-fly pass and set his side on the road to victory.

11. Ben Lam (Hurricanes)

Lam joins his Hurricane teammate, Barrett, in our three corridors after a devastating attack display.

Crusaders vs mountaineers Live

The former star of the sevens accumulated 119 meters of only four carries, which include three line breaks.

Lam scored two attempts after the interval, exhibiting a dazzling set of feet and speed to tear the Sharks defense.

He beats Shane Daly, who also pocketed a double in the crushing of Munster of the Southern Kings.

10. George Horne (Glasgow Warriors)

George Horne scores his second attempt against Zebre

Horne shined on his return to club action by scoring two attempts in a 20-point course against Zebre.

Half of the Scotland fly crossed at either end of the first half and was denied a & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; midway through the second when he broke down the field, only to be denied by a high tackle that resulted in a penalty.

Elsewhere, Callum Sheedy made his chances of a Welsh call not harmful with an exhibition of party man in Bristol's brilliant return against Northampton.

9. Brad Weber (Chiefs)

Brad Weber scores an attempt against the Sunwolves

The Chiefs kept their start of the season at 100 percent in Tokyo, where Weber dodged the side of Warren Gatland for the victory over the Sunwolves.

The scrum half combined well with No. 10 Kaleb Trask and found its flying half in space in the period prior to the Chiefs' opening attempt.

Weber rejected three tackles to score the third of the Chiefs and his subtle pass prompted Damian McKenzie to try. He also made a tackle to save attempts at the other end.

1. Steven Kitshoff (Stormers)

The Stormers have also had a dream start and their last victory against the Lions made it three consecutive victories.

Stormers vs Los Jaguares Live

Kitshoff shined in the scrum, where he forced three penalties. It was also a threat in the collapse, winning three defensive turnovers, while contributing seven tackles and five carries.

2. Folau Fainga & # 39; a (Brumbies) / Julian Montoya (Jaguares)

Folau Fainga & # 39; a scored a triple but still ended up on the losing side

Shirt No. 2 is shared between two prostitutes with hat-trick scores, and they should also share the applause with their respective packages, since all Fainga & # 39; a and Montoya's attempts came out of the lineouts.

Montoya was a late inclusion in the starting lineup of Jaguares after Agustin Creevy suffered a biceps injury and starred in defeating the Reds, but there was a late heartbreak for Fainga & # 39; a and the Brumbies when the mountain won the victory in the last play in Canberra.

3. Vincent Koch (Saracens)

Koch has been linked to a return to South Africa at the end of the season, but for now he remains fully committed to the Saracen cause.

The tighthead made 13 tackles and 10 carries in the magnificent victory over Sale, while performing his usual turn in the scrum.

4. Anton Bresler (Worcester Warriors)

Bresler recovered from an early fumble to make 27 tackles against Bath. The lock also won five lineouts since the Warriors did not achieve victory.

5. Franco Mostert (Gloucester)

Franco Mostert breaks upfield against Exeter

The third winner of the Springbok World Cup in our line-up, Mostert impressed both defense and attack on a frustrating night for Gloucester at home with Exeter.

Mostert made 24 carries, 12 tackles and led the team and won four lineouts, including a steal.

6. Dan Lydiate (ospreys)

The former Welsh and Lions flank produced a typical total action performance like the Ospreys to beat Ulster to break a streak of 13 consecutive losses.

Lydiate made 22 tackles and was a plague in the collapse, since the Welsh side claimed only its second victory of a test season.

Mention also Nick Isiekwe, who won 13 lineouts in Saracens' victory over Sale.

England women vs Ireland women Live

7. John Hodnett (Munster)

It is unfortunate that Will Connors will miss it after his support against the Cheetahs, but Hodnett takes the opening post after a debut to remember.

He made 92 meters from just nine carries against the Southern Kings, while also putting a change in defense, and finished a team move early in the second half to achieve his first attempt at Munster.

8. Arno Botha (Munster)

Arno Botha mutinied against the kings

Botha is the fourth and final hero of the hat-trick in the XV this week, standing out next to Hodnett in the back row of Munster.

Botha was a threat of carrying balls against his South African compatriots, with 66 meters of 15 carries. He also contributed 11 tackles.