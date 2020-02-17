Rosario Dawson comes out as bisexual after sexual speculation

WENN / Sheri Determan

However, the actress of & # 39; Seven Pounds & # 39; he admits in a new interview that he never has a relationship with women even though he considers himself bisexual.

Up News Info –

Rosario Dawson It has finally become clear about his sexuality. After speculating that she could be a member of the LGBT community, the 40-year-old actress revealed herself bisexual in a sincere interview with Bustle.

Speaking of the Instagram post that made people speculate about their sexuality, Rosario made it clear that it didn't come out through the post. "People kept saying that [I went out] … I didn't do that. I mean, it's not inaccurate, but I never went out," he said during the interview. "I mean, I guess I am now."

%MINIFYHTML7e3a4d957228a2bf3768ad8725e075fa11% %MINIFYHTML7e3a4d957228a2bf3768ad8725e075fa12%

Despite being bisexual, Rosario admitted that she never had a relationship with women. "I've never had a relationship in that space, so I never felt like a real call," "the"Seven pounds"said the star.

Speculations about Rosario's sexuality first came up during Pride Month in 2018, when she posted a video of a rapper singing her Pride hymn. "Happy month of pride! Sending love to my gay LGBTQ + partners. Keep being strong in the face of adversity. Strong and proud," she wrote along with the clip, making people believe she is part of the community because of the Word "Mate". "

Rosario is currently dating former presidential candidate Cory Booker. The couple has been dating since October 2018 and confirmed their relationship in March of the following year. Speaking about their romance in Bustle's interview, Rosario confessed that she feels she has finally found her partner.

"It's the first time I feel that I have to be responsible for my choice of love, which is hard to do," he said. "If you fall in love, you fall in love. But there is another aspect that I had to consider: what this meant [put] a microscope in my family and particularly in my daughter."