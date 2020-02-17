Roohi Afzana and Gunjan Saxena: Kargil girl's release dates are under pressure

Janhvi Kapoor only has one movie and yet he enjoys the immense appreciation and love of the public. He recently made a web movie for Zoya Akhtar titled Ghost Stories. Janhvi's debut movie, Dhadak, hit theaters in 2018. In 2020, the actress will be seen again on the big screen in two films, Roohi Afzana and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The actress stars alongside Rajkummar Rao in Roohi Afzana, while she alone will lead the biographical film of the Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. In Roohi Afzana, the actress has a double role and in Gunjan Saxena, Janhvi will play the role of an air force combat pilot.

Today, the young talent went to social networks to announce the revised release dates of his upcoming films. Roohi Afzana was supposed to arrive on the screens on April 17, 2020, but will now hit theaters on June 5, 2020, while Gunjan Saxena's release date has been delayed from March 13, 2020 to March 24. April 2020. Well, we are eager to catch Janhvi on the big screen again since both films are thematically unique. You neither?

