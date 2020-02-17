Robot: 50% of all surgeries will be assisted by robot by 2025: L,amp;T – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML45d873435d83b4d5971fcf0059a41acc11% %MINIFYHTML45d873435d83b4d5971fcf0059a41acc12%

The infrastructure and engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L,amp;T) expects almost 50 percent of all surgeries to be assisted by robot by 2025, since Artificial Intelligence (AI) makes robots precise enough to facilitate complex surgeries the company said Monday.

L,amp;T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) organized a & # 39; Experience tour & # 39; as part of a symposium on the advancement in robot-assisted surgery to allow participants to gain practical experience with cutting-edge products and solutions in the medical field and medical team.

Experts in the field, including Professor Kesh Kesavadas of the University of Illinois and the inventor of the RoSS Robotic Surgery Simulator, the world's first independent training system for the da Vinci surgical system, and Dr. Ramalingam of the Research Institute and PSG Medical Science, Coimbatore, the percentage of robot-assisted surgeries is expected to jump to 50 percent by 2025 from around the current 10 percent.

"Training surgeons to master the use of robots is a major challenge in India. Innovative low-cost training systems such as the Endo-Training kit and new VR / AR-based training simulators such as RoSS promise to address needs of rapid robotic clinical growth, "said Professor Kesh Kesavadas of the University of Illinois in the United States.

The symposium was dedicated to discuss the possibilities and advances in the field of medical robotics.

"The technological disruption is transforming the development process in the markets, promoting new levels of efficiency and creativity in the manufacture of health care products," Abhishek Sinha, COO and board member of L,amp;T Technology said in a statement Services

"It is also essential to connect with the main lights of the academy to promote the cause of medical care for all. LTTS is proud to be part of the technological change that is transforming the medical and medical care landscape," Sinha added.

