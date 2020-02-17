Robert Pattinson reveals that people thought he was & # 39; posing & # 39; after & # 39; Twilight & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML8f076d9242b123d07ded814e8c92c63311% %MINIFYHTML8f076d9242b123d07ded814e8c92c63312%

The Edward Cullen cartoonist also talks about his favorite Dior fragrance, how he applies the perfume and the fact that the people around him think it smells like crayon.

While Robert Pattinson Recently he has been named the most handsome man in the world based on the golden ratio of Phi beauty, not everyone thinks he is really handsome in real life. The actor himself reveals that his friends thought he was "posing" to look handsome after being famous for his interpretation of the vampire Edward Cullen in "Twilight"movie.

"After doing & # 39; Twilight & # 39; [my friends said] & # 39; Oh, you're posing all the time & # 39;", the 33-year-old gallant recalls his friends' accusation in an interview with Allure. "… and I say, & # 39; What are you talking about? I'm just standing. And none of you thought he was handsome two years ago!"

But Pattinson's friends were apparently not the only ones who thought he was not so attractive. Speaking of his film roles that "can be described as canonically handsome men," Bruce Wayne's cartoonist in the next Matt Reeves movie "The batman"He admits that he once thought he" looked like a baby with a wig "before auditioning for the role in" Twilight. "

"When I showed up for the audition, I had done a job in which I had dyed my hair black, but it had an inch and a half of roots and had shaved my body," he shares. "And then I spent a few months in which I had been drinking beer all day, so I had this plump and hairless body. It looked like a baby with a wig."

During the interview, Pattinson, who has been the face of the Dior Homme fragrance since 2013, also talks about his preference for perfume. "I almost never use fragrances. If I use a fragrance, it seems quite dominant," he says, adding that the new Dior fragrance is an exception. "But this one, for some reason, you don't really notice that you are using it," he explains. "I can never really describe it. People say: & # 39; Does it smell like wood? & # 39; But I really don't know what wood smells like. It definitely makes me feel more awake. There's something new about it."

When asked how to apply the fragrance, Pattinson does not seem to have a unique way of putting it on his body, but reveals the method of his ex-girlfriend he likes. "My father always used to put it in his hair. And I had an ex-girlfriend who sprayed a small cloud of perfume and turned on it," he says, without naming his ex. "I like the idea of ​​that."

"The lighthouse"The star continues to reveal how people strangely describe how it smells." Many people tell me that I smell like a crayon, "he says, before adding," As if he were embalmed. "