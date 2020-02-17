Rikki Neave: 38-year-old man accused of the 1994 murder of a six-year-old boy.

%MINIFYHTML435d033c95ddf06a4e4f7f6cfefa953611% %MINIFYHTML435d033c95ddf06a4e4f7f6cfefa953612%

A 38-year-old man has been charged with the murder in 1994 of the six-year-old Rikki Neave.

The young man was found dead in a forest a few minutes walk from his home on Redmile Walk, Welland, Peterborough, on November 29, 1994.

He had disappeared after leaving home to walk to school at 9 am the day before. The tests showed that he had been strangled.

Rikki's uniform was found thrown in a nearby container.

Rikki's uniform was found thrown in a nearby container.

On Monday, the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crimes Unit said James Watson, without a fixed address, had been charged with murder.

It will appear in the Court of Magistrates of Peterborough on Thursday.

Originally, Rikki's mother, Ruth, was charged with her murder, but was later acquitted of the murder and instead found guilty of child neglect and cruelty, and imprisoned for seven years.

It will appear in the Court of Magistrates of Peterborough on Thursday.

In 2014, the police re-examined the unresolved case and began investigating again in 2015.

In 2014, the police re-examined the unresolved case and began investigating again in 2015.

Crown Chief Prosecutor Chris Long said: & # 39; Following the death of Rikki Neave in Peterborough in November 1994, the Crown Prosecutor's Service today authorized the Cambridgeshire police to accuse James Watson , 38, of murder. Rikki Neave's family has been informed.

"This decision was taken after careful consideration of all the evidence presented to us by the Cambridgeshire police as a result of the cold case review and subsequent long and complex investigation."

The assistant to the Cambridgeshire police chief, Paul Fullwood, who led the high-profile investigation, said: “ The review of the unsolved case about Rikki's murder was conducted by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crimes Unit in 2014.

"We began to re-investigate the case in 2015 and after extensive research work, we have now been authorized by the Crown Prosecutor's Office to accuse James Watson regarding his death."