Rihanna falls in love with the new sensual photos, but it is her self-critical humor that won the Internet: fans ask: why is she single?

Rihanna has decided to show the world that while she loves to make fun of other people, she doesn't save.

The fashion mogul and the singer went to social networks, where she published a photo of her latest look, which is composed of an orange outfit with light blue sneakers.

For the legend, she opted for a self-critical joke about her only defect: her forehead, according to some people. The diva declared: "my forehead and I … living our best lives."

Fans loved the fact that Rihanna is brave enough to make fun of herself. Despite all her success, Rihanna spent Valentine's Day alone.

A source said Hollywood life: "Rihanna is perfectly happy to do her thing on Valentine's Day this year, and it really is like any other day for her."

The insider added: "In any case, you are taking advantage of this opportunity to promote and sell your Savage x Fenty lingerie line to help women increase their confidence and feel good about themselves," the source explained. That feeling also aligns with the social networks of the Barbadian beauty that has been flooding her Instagram with dazzling snapshots with tiny pieces of the line. "Rihanna doesn't need a man to be happy. She has been having fun since the breakup, going out and having a good time. She is a true believer that God has a plan for everything, and knows that things work as they are supposed to. do what ".

The person said: "This Valentine's day is a Friday for Robyn. She is perfectly happy that it is a very quiet day. She does not want to put stress on her because she is having a good single time and doing what she wants to do, whether it is to spend time with friends, work in music or other companies. And when it comes to going on future dates, she does everything on her own terms because that is the person she is, she plays by her own rules. She doesn't need a day like Day Valentine's Day to tell her how she should feel or how she should address it. She's good! "

RiRi is confident enough to make a joke like this. At the beginning of his career, critics used to mention this more.



