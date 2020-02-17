Rick James's estate beaten with a lawsuit for the sexual assault of a minor in the past

%MINIFYHTML25eed30c760d3abb651891962c1ad23b11% %MINIFYHTML25eed30c760d3abb651891962c1ad23b12%

An unidentified woman has claimed that the late creator of hits 'Super Freak' raped her when she was only 15 years old and was staying in a group house in Buffalo, New York, in 1979.

A woman is suing the late singer Rick James& # 39; equity for $ 50 million (£ 38.4 million), claiming that he raped her when she was only 15 years old.

According to the Associated Press, the unidentified plaintiff claims that the Super Freak hitman raped her while she was in a group house in Buffalo, New York, in 1979.v

She filed a lawsuit under the New York Children's Victims Act, a new legislation that extends the statute of limitations for survivors of child sexual abuse, on Thursday, February 13, against James Ambrose Johnson Jr. (James's real name) 1999 Trust, administered by the state of the deceased star.

In her lawsuit, the woman alleges that James was visiting one of the parents in the hope of the group and entered her room after dinner and raped her.

"Rick James entered my room and quickly placed himself on top of me," he says in the lawsuit, also obtained by Pitchfork Media. "He grabbed my hair and pushed my head against the pillow.

"I tried to fight him, but he told me: & # 39; Shut up and stop moving or I'll cut you off & # 39; I violently ripped off my underwear and proceeded to rape me violently and ejaculate inside me."

James, a native of Buffalo, was convicted of assaulting two women in 1993. The first case occurred in 1991, when prosecutors said he and his girlfriend tied a woman to a chair, burned her with a crack pipe and forced to perform sexual acts. . The second assault occurred in a hotel room when he was released on bail in 1992. He was in prison for more than two years for the crimes.

The funk star was found dead at his home in Los Angeles in August 2004 after suffering heart failure.