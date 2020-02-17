Rick James sued for allegedly raping 15 years in 1979!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Years after his death, legendary singer Rick James is being accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during an incident that allegedly took place in 1979.

According to the Associated Press, a woman from New York, who has kept her identity a secret, seeks damages against James, who died in 2004, for allegedly raping her in 1979 when she was only 15 years old. The woman claims that the deceased star was visiting one of the parents in the group's house in Buffalo. She said he entered her room after dinner and raped her.

