Rick James sued for allegedly raping 15 years in 1979!

Years after his death, legendary singer Rick James is being accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during an incident that allegedly took place in 1979.

According to the Associated Press, a woman from New York, who has kept her identity a secret, seeks damages against James, who died in 2004, for allegedly raping her in 1979 when she was only 15 years old. The woman claims that the deceased star was visiting one of the parents in the group's house in Buffalo. She said he entered her room after dinner and raped her.

"He grabbed my hair and pushed my head against the pillow," he said in the suit. "I tried to fight him, but he told me,quot; shut up and stop moving or I'll cut you. "

The woman says she suffered "physical, psychological and emotional injuries,quot; for the alleged assault. He was convicted in 1993 of assaulting two women and spent more than two years behind bars.

This is not the first time James has been accused of sexual misconduct.