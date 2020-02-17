Rescued man, hospitalized after 30 feet. Cliff Fall In Marin Headlands – Up News Info San Francisco

MARIN HEADLANDS (Up News Info SF) – A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries on Sunday afternoon when he fell about 30 feet down a cliff in Marin Headlands of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, one and a half miles west of the Golden Bridge Gate, a mill The head of the Valley Fire Department said.

The call came around 2:55 p.m. On Sunday, the man fell from the Upper Fisherman’s Trail over Black Sands Beach to the beach 30 feet below, said battalion chief Scott Barnes of the Mill Valley fire department.

%MINIFYHTMLb4ea6518da1d9a796ca434f3eef3c24011% %MINIFYHTMLb4ea6518da1d9a796ca434f3eef3c24012%

The man walked alone, Barnes said. Mill Valley firefighters, the South Marin Fire District and the Marin County Fire Department, as well as the National Park Service, responded, walking down the steep half-mile path to reach the victim.

But bringing the man back down that path would have been problematic, Barnes said, and the California Highway Patrol was called to send a helicopter to the beach.

The man, whose name was not available Sunday night, was transferred to the John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek for the treatment of serious injuries, Barnes said.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.