Records of winter rain beaten in the southeastern United States. USA news

It has been a very wet winter in much of the southeastern United States, with many cities registering rainfall amounts well above average.

The first two weeks of the month have been extremely wet for the region, with a large area that receives more than 175 millimeters (7 inches) of rain.

%MINIFYHTMLc5099603afdb9b8c8ff2c0a09e34048211% %MINIFYHTMLc5099603afdb9b8c8ff2c0a09e34048212%

For some cities, this winter has already been the wettest to date. From December 1 of last year to February 15, Columbia, South Carolina had 457 mm (18 inches), Greenville, South Carolina with 557 mm (21.94 inches), and Starkville, Mississippi recorded 676 mm (26.61 inches) ).

All that rain eventually needs Go somewhere and to the southeast, which is located in the rivers and tributaries that eventually lead to the Gulf of Mexico. That drainage process in the open Gulf can take days, if not weeks.

One of those rivers that are being impacted is the Pearl River in Mississippi. It crosses Jackson, the state capital, and passed the major flood state on Sunday morning at 10.97 meters (36 feet).

The area has not seen the river so high in 37 years.

State governor Tate Reeves said that with the latest river projections, officials expect the Pearl River to continue rising and rising sometime on Monday near northeast Jack and later in downtown Jackson.

Several parts of Jackson are under evacuation orders.

While Monday is forecast to be a relatively dry day in the southeast, more rains are expected from Tuesday to Wednesday, and some areas will receive up to 80 mm (3 inches). Then, another round of storms could move through the region towards the end of the week.