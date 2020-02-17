Recess Star Jason Davis died at 35

Jason Davis He died Sunday at the age of 35. The cause of death has not been revealed.

%MINIFYHTML932489d5d538cb7d3d83da30572a264913% %MINIFYHTML932489d5d538cb7d3d83da30572a264914%

The mother of the actor, Nancy Davis Rickelannounced the news in a statement to The Hollywood reporter on Sunday.

%MINIFYHTML932489d5d538cb7d3d83da30572a264915% %MINIFYHTML932489d5d538cb7d3d83da30572a264916%

"I am so disconsolate to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis passed away this morning in Los Angeles," he told the media. "Jason had a real heart of gold with such enthusiasm for life. He was a very caring soul for all who knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else. We asked for privacy while we took the time to cry for this. . most devastating loss. "

Jason played many loved characters during his life. For example, he provided the voiceover job for Mikey Blumberg in the Disney cartoon series Break. He also made appearances in successful programs such as Roseanne Y Seventh sky. In addition to acting on television, Jason appeared in some movies. For example, it appeared in both Beverly Hills Ninja Y Rush hour.